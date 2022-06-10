Two teens charged with robbing mail carriers in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Friday charged two St. Louis teenagers with robbing two separate postal employees at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.

Roy Jones, 19, and Xavier Boyd, 18, both face two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. They are in custody with bail for each set at $50,000.

Investigators say the robberies happened within minutes of each other in the same area in north St. Louis County.

Police allege Jones got out of a Volkswagen SUV driven by Boyd around 12:39 p.m. and approached a postal worker who was about to open a mailbox at the intersection of Sunswept Park Court and Springtime Lane.

Jones then pulled out a handgun and demanded the mail carrier give him the key to the mailboxes, which the employee did, according to police.

After driving away, police said the two teenagers then approached a separate mail carrier around 12:42 p.m. while he was delivering mail to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Greenway Manor Drive.

Police said Jones got out of the SUV and once again showed the worker a handgun and demanded the key, which the mail carrier handed over.

Shortly thereafter, St. Louis County police spotted the SUV a few miles away and attempted to stop it. A pursuit began until the SUV crashed at New Halls Ferry Road and Lindbergh Boulevard, according to police.

The two ran away on foot but were arrested soon after, according to police.

Investigators said they found a Glock 9 mm pistol on Boyd when he was arrested. They also reported finding two other guns inside the SUV, along with the keys that had been stolen from the mail carriers.

Those workers were brought to the teenagers after they were arrested to identify them, police said, and they told officers that Jones was the person who had robbed them.

Both teenagers declined to make a statement after their arrest, police said.

One of the teens suffered a minor injury while running away, but there were no other injuries, police said.

Police have not publicly connected Jones and Boyd to a similar robbery on June 1, where a man robbed a mail carrier in the 1800 block of Chambers Road in unincorporated St. Louis County. The man, believed to be in his late teens, drove off in a black SUV that was described as possibly a Volkswagen Tiguan.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a $50,000 reward in that case for information leading to an arrest and conviction.