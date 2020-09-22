 Skip to main content
Two teens hit in drive-by shooting in Jennings are expected to survive
Two teens hit in drive-by shooting in Jennings are expected to survive

JENNINGS — Two teens hit in a Tuesday afternoon drive-by shooting in Jennings suffered non-life-threatening injuries, St. Louis County police said. 

The teens, 17 and 15, were shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Helen Avenue, police say.

Police said Tuesday they believe the 17-year-old fired back at the vehicle involved in the drive-by. The 15-year-old, police said, was on the other side of the street and was caught in crossfire. 

Police have not identified the vehicle or the suspect involved in the shooting. 

Updated at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday with more information.

