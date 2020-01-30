Two teens in custody for shooting woman in shoulder in St. Louis carjacking attempt, authorities say

ST. LOUIS — Two teens were behind bars Thursday after, police say, they tried to carjack a woman motorist at a stoplight and then shot her as she sped away.
Anthony Conner, 17, was jailed on robbery charges for the Jan. 10 crime, and his 16-year-old accomplice was picked up by police and turned over to the juvenile court, police said.
Two other suspects aren't in custody.
On the morning of Jan. 10, about 10:20 a.m., a 41-year-old woman was in a car that stopped at a stoplight at Goodfellow Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue. A gunman and three other males walked up to her car.
"Unlock your door," the gunman ordered.
Instead, the woman drove off, and the gunman fired a shot into her car, police said. She was shot in the shoulder as she drove east on Natural Bridge.
Wounded, the woman then crashed into another vehicle at the next intersection at Clara Avenue. The driver of that car was a 74-year-old woman, who suffered what police initially described as a possible forearm fracture.
On Wednesday, St. Louis prosecutors charged Conner with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action. Bail is set at $200,000 cash. Conner lives in the 2600 block of Caroline Street. Court records do not list an attorney representing him.
The carjacking attempt was on the northern edge of the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis. Police reported 105 violent crimes (most assaults) in that neighborhood in the six-month period from July to December; that was down slightly from the 110 violent crimes during the same six-month period the previous year.