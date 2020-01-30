Two teens in custody for shooting woman in shoulder in St. Louis carjacking attempt, authorities say

ST. LOUIS — Two teens were behind bars Thursday after, police say, they tried to carjack a woman motorist at a stoplight and then shot her as she sped away.

Anthony Conner, 17, was jailed on robbery charges for the Jan. 10 crime, and his 16-year-old accomplice was picked up by police and turned over to the juvenile court, police said.

Two other suspects aren't in custody.

On the morning of Jan. 10, about 10:20 a.m., a 41-year-old woman was in a car that stopped at a stoplight at Goodfellow Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue. A gunman and three other males walked up to her car.

"Unlock your door," the gunman ordered.

Instead, the woman drove off, and the gunman fired a shot into her car, police said. She was shot in the shoulder as she drove east on Natural Bridge.

Wounded, the woman then crashed into another vehicle at the next intersection at Clara Avenue. The driver of that car was a 74-year-old woman, who suffered what police initially described as a possible forearm fracture.