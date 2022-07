ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers were injured by gunfire in separate incidents overnight Friday in north St. Louis, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder about 11 p.m. in the Penrose neighborhood, near Penrose Street and Shreve Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy was shot just after 1 a.m. Saturday in Baden, on Sells Avenue near Newby Street.

Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.