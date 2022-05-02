Two teens killed in vehicle crash in Franklin County

Two teenagers were killed Sunday when a speeding pickup truck skidded off a curvy road in Franklin County and overturned, authorities said.

The driver who died was identified as 18-year-old Keegan J. Wiedemann of New Haven, Missouri.

His passenger, a 15-year-old boy from Hermann, Missouri, also died. His name was not released by police.

They were in a 1991 Ford Ranger that crashed about 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 100, at Newport Road. The scene is near the unincorporated community of Dundee, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Wiedemann was traveling west on Highway 100, going too fast for conditions on a curvy road. The pickup went off the right side of the highway, Wiedemann overcorrected and the pickup started to skid and slide.

The pickup overturned. Wiedemann and the 15-year-old boy weren't wearing seat belts. They were both thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said. Wiedemann died at the scene, and the younger boy was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital where he died.

