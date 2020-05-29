Two teens shot in North County Friday, both hospitalized

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 1500 block of Trampe Drive Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. A second victim, a 17-year-old male, was also found shot with non life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital.

No further details were given on the motive for the shooting or about the two victims. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.