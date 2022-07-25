 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two teens shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two teens were shot early Monday in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood. 

The boys, both 15, showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. They were released before police arrived. 

The shooting appeared to happen about 1 a.m. in the area of Goodfellow Boulevard and Lalite Avenue. Police said they could not reach the victims or their parents. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 22, at least 68 children are on that list. Ten have died; 58 were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

