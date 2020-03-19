You are the owner of this article.
Two teens suffer gunshot wounds trying to outrun robbers in south St. Louis
UPDATED at 9 a.m. Thursday with age of victims, more details on attack.

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy and an older friend were shot in the legs and critically injured late Wednesday night while trying to run from robbers on Cherokee Street, police said.

They were shot about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Cherokee Street. They were conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. Police said they were in critical condition, but stable, at a hospital. The older male victim is 18 years old.

The incident occurred in the Benton Park West neighborhood of south St. Louis.

Police have made no arrests. The attackers are men about 25 years old who were in a blue sedan, police said.

The two victims were in a group of four males walking along Cherokee. As they walked by the sedan, the suspects got out of the car, pointed firearms at them and tried to rob them, police said.

The four people ran away and the suspects opened fire. The gunmen fled in the sedan.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the location of the incident on Cherokee.

