Two vehicle brands see big spike in thefts in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have more than doubled this year compared to this time last year, city police said Thursday.

There have been 155 reported thefts of Kia vehicles and 142 thefts of Hyundai vehicles since the beginning of the year, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. This time last year, Kia thefts totaled 61 and Hyundai thefts were at 63.

While the police department did not specify in which areas these thefts are occurring, they urged all vehicle owners to use car clubs, a bar-like device that locks a vehicle's steering wheel in place, in an effort to deter thieves.

Police said such devices are available for $15 at the Five Star Senior Center at 2832 Arsenal Street and are also available through the city’s Citizens Service Bureau and the Department of Revenue.

For more information about where to find a car club, residents can call 314-622-4800 or visit www.stlouis-mo.gov.