ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 25-year-old woman died after a head-on collision Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police. 

Around 4:05 a.m., a woman driving a Ford Escape was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 255 at exit 10, police said in a news release Monday evening. 

A man driving a box truck was heading north and tried to swerve, but the vehicles collided. 

The woman was identified as Lashay McNeil of East St. Louis. 

McNeil was flown to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. 

The box truck driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. 

No further information was available. 