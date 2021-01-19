 Skip to main content
Two-vehicle crash in Bridgeton kills man from St. Louis area
BRIDGETON — A man from the St. Louis area was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on North Lindbergh Boulevard in Bridgeton, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Marvin D. Wyatt, 46.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. Monday on North Lindbergh Boulevard, north of Whitehall Manor Drive.

The patrol said Wyatt was a passenger in a 1996 Oldsmobile heading south on Lindbergh. A 2019 International LT625 tractor-trailer that was towing a vehicle also was heading south. 

Police said the Oldsmobile's driver tried to change lanes to the right and hit the back of the vehicle being towed by the tractor-trailer. Wyatt was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at DePaul Hospital.

Neither the truck driver, Divontie Shaw of St. Louis, nor the driver of the car, Craig Sutberry of O'Fallon, Missouri, was injured, the patrol said.

