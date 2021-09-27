Two-vehicle crash in downtown St. Louis kills one person

ST. LOUIS — A two-vehicle crash in downtown St. Louis killed one person late Sunday night.
The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. at Tucker Boulevard and Locust Street, just as the throngs of Rolling Stones concertgoers were leaving The Dome at America's Center.
A passenger in one of the vehicles died at a hospital, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
