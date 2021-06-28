Two-vehicle crash in North Riverfront neighborhood kills man

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Monday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A man died in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night in north St. Louis.

The crash in the 7300 block of Hall Street was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police said they didn't know the name of the man who died.

He was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia north on Hall Street at high speed on wet pavement, police said. He lost control of the SUV and it began to roll over.

A 43-year-old woman driving north in a 2015 Dodge Dart saw the Acadia roll onto the road in front of her. She hit the brakes but couldn't stop in time and hit the SUV, police said.

The man driving the Acadia was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.

The woman was not injured.