Two Velda City cops face felonies for shooting fleeing driver in February

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Prosecutors have charged two Velda City police officers with felonies for shooting a fleeing driver in February.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said that Officers Matthew Schanz and Christopher Gage smelled marijuana when they pulled the driver over for having expired temporary license tags, then told the driver that they were going to search the vehicle despite not having probable cause and arrest him if they found drugs.
The man drove off down a one-way street, and Schanz falsely reported over police radio that he'd tried to run them over, charging documents say.
Bell said both officers were standing off the street, in a parking lot, when the driver turned and headed up the street. Schanz stepped into the road and began walking toward the vehicle as he ordered the driver to stop, Bell and charging documents said, before he fired multiple times into the vehicle.
Schanz continued to fire as the vehicle drove around him and away, as did Gage, charges said.
As Bell was talking to reporters in a news conference outside the Justice Center in Clayton Friday, Schanz interrupted, challenging prosecutors' version of events.
Schanz later told reporters that he gave commands for the vehicle to stop and was in fear for his life before he fired. He also said pedestrians and shoppers on West Florissant Avenue were in danger from the fleeing vehicle.
Schanz said he was at the Justice Center to turn himself in when he spotted Bell. He said that he has been on medical leave for PTSD.
Schanz did not know Gage's status with the department and declined to name Gage's lawyer.
Bell did not know the current health status of the driver. Police at the time of the incident said the 37-year-old man had been critically injured in the shooting but was expected to survive.
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, near West Florissant and Octavia avenues in Flordell Hills, police said. The driver's car crashed into another vehicle about a half-mile away.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
