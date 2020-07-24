Two Velda City cops face felonies for shooting fleeing driver in February

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Prosecutors have charged two Velda City police officers with felonies for shooting a fleeing driver in February.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said that Officers Matthew Schanz and Christopher Gage smelled marijuana when they pulled the driver over for having expired temporary license tags, then told the driver that they were going to search the vehicle despite not having probable cause and arrest him if they found drugs.

The man drove off down a one-way street, and Schanz falsely reported over police radio that he'd tried to run them over, charging documents say.

Bell said both officers were standing off the street, in a parking lot, when the driver turned and headed up the street. Schanz stepped into the road and began walking toward the vehicle as he ordered the driver to stop, Bell and charging documents said, before he fired multiple times into the vehicle.

Schanz continued to fire as the vehicle drove around him and away, as did Gage, charges said.

As Bell was talking to reporters in a news conference outside the Justice Center in Clayton Friday, Schanz interrupted, challenging prosecutors' version of events.