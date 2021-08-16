Two victims of I-170 crash identified by police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the man and woman killed in last week's crash on Interstate 170 as Flowlie B. Lea and Nadaris J. Walton.

Lea and Walton were both 20 years old and lived in the St. Louis area. They were involved in a three-vehicle wreck about 4:15 p.m. Aug. 10 on northbound I-170, south of Airport Road.

Walton died at the scene. Lea died later at SSM Health DePaul Hospital. They weren't wearing seat belts in the crash, police said.

The patrol said Walton was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry too fast for conditions on northbound I-170. Lea was a passenger in Walton's car.

A 2010 Audi A4, driven by a 16-year-old girl, was changing lanes and Walton's car sideswiped the Audi.

Walton's car then spun around and hit the back of a 2001 Ford E350 van. The Audi lost control and sideswiped Walton's car.

The teen driving the Audi and the 56-year-old man driving the van were uninjured, police said. They were both wearing seat belts, police said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.