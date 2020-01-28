Two women charged with stealing from elderly health care clients in Metro East

An in-home health care worker from East St. Louis was among two women indicted on federal charges that they stole from elderly clients.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois on Tuesday announced the indictment against Erica S. Rose and Ashley N. McKinney. Court records show the indictments were handed up last Thursday.

Rose, 30, lives in East St. Louis and McKinney, 36, lives in Pheba, Mississippi. Online court records do not list an attorney representing either woman.

Prosecutors said a federal grand jury in Illinois returned a nine-count indictment against the pair for conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and other felonies.

Rose worked for an in-home health care provider based in Belleville. Prosecutors allege that Rose stole bank account numbers and other identifying information from her elderly clients. She gave the information to McKinney who withdrew money from ATMs and deposited fraudulent checks, prosecutors said.

McKinney used the money and identity of one client to buy a car online for $28,000, according to federal prosecutors.

Court papers allege the thefts happened over 10 months in 2018 in Madison and St. Clair counties.