Two women die in head-on crash on Washington County, Mo., highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two women died in a head-on crash Sunday on a Washington County highway.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victims as Karen L. Medlin and Norma R. Montgomery, both of Park Hills, Missouri.

The crash occurred on Highway 185, a two-lane highway near the Pea Ridge Conservation Area, about 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The women died at the scene.

The patrol said Medlin was driving west on the highway in a 2003 Buick Rendezvous. A 2000 GMC 2500 pickup was traveling east in the westbound lanes, the patrol said.

The vehicles collided head-on, and Medlin and her passenger, Montgomery, were killed, police said. Both women were wearing seat belts.

The patrol said Robert J. Schneider, 55, of Park Hills, suffered moderate injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger, a 10-year-old boy, had minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

