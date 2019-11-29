ST. CHARLES — Two women are dead and another is in serious condition following a Friday morning crash on Highway D in St. Charles County.
The two women who died were identified by authorities as Robyn Schupp, 54, of Marthasville, and Barb Boeshansz, 63, of Obetz, Ohio according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the two women were headed east on Highway D when they skidded across the center line into oncoming traffic.
According to the crash report, the car was going too fast considering the conditions of the road.
Their vehicle hit one driven by a woman who was westbound.
The vehicle with the two women inside turned on its right side, and the woman driving the second vehicle went into a ditch. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.