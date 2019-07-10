WASHINGTON PARK — The Illinois State Police is investigating the murders of two women found dead within 24 hours of each other.
Washington Park police officers found the body of the first victim, Sandra Reckmann, 49, of Alhambra, among overgrown vegetation at about 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of 56th Street. Reckmann was "known to frequent the Bunkum Road at Kingshighway area of Washington Park," according to a news release.
Washington Park police found the body of the second victim, Bridgett Williams, 56, of Washington Park at about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at John Thornton Memorial Park. Williams also was "known to frequent the Washington Park area," according to the release.
Police are working to determine whether the deaths are connected, and have not released details about how the women were killed.
The Illinois State Police and Washington Park are asking anyone with information to contact Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations Special Agent Travis Irwin at (618) 346-3769 or Special Agent David Wargo at (618) 346-3765.