Two women killed in Ferguson shooting, suspected domestic incident

FERGUSON — Two women were shot and killed Saturday following a domestic dispute in Ferguson.

Authorities said police were called around 7:05 p.m. to a home in the Forestwood neighborhood where two women in their late 20s to early 30s were shot, Chief Frank McCall said.

Police initially believed the shooting stemmed from a home invasion but an investigation revealed it was likely a domestic dispute.

McCall said police have identified a person of interest but that person was not in custody as of Sunday morning.

At least seven people have been killed in Ferguson over the last month.

McCall said last week most of the recent murders were the result of people from other municipalities committing crimes in Ferguson. It is unclear whether the people killed Saturday were Ferguson residents.

