ST. LOUIS — Two women were shot and killed around midday Thursday in the 4100 block of Michigan Avenue, police said.
A witness approached a police officer on patrol at about 11:58 a.m. to report hearing shots fired in the area, Deputy Chief Ronnie Robinson said.
Police found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman was dead on the scene. The other woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police have a possible suspect in custody, Robinson said. The man was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Robinson said the crime scene was an "inside scene." Police were gathering evidence inside a two-story brick residential building. Blood was pooled near the front porch step.
Robinson said they didn't believe anyone else had been inside the home at the time.
"Right now our city is in a crisis relative to violent crime, and we're doing all we can to combat it," Robinson said. "What is helping us that is that the citizens are now responding due to the nature of the crimes and the violence ... we need those tips to keep coming in to help us. Just like with this case, it was a citizen that notified an officer as quickly as he could that there had been gunfire at this location."
Review the year's notable local crimes
After firefighters rescue four children, mother is charged
The mother of four children who were rescued from a burning apartment was charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Crystal D. Ford, 27, of the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, allegedly left her children, all under the age of 4, home alone.
St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth uses a resuscitator to revive a girl, one of four young children pulled from a burning apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in the Lafayette Family apartments on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Fire department spokesman Garon Mosby said one was in critical condition. Firefighters entered the unit while it was burning and found one child hiding in a closet and a couple in a play tent. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
He stole $7.5 million from St. Louis Community College, then made millions investing it
, a longtime employee at St. Louis Community College, admitted to stealing millions. He agreed to forfeit $11 million to the state and the college. Donald Robison Jeff Pittman, chancellor of St. Louis Community College, said it would be difficult to estimate the value of what the job-training program lost.
Photo is from St. Louis Community College's Workforce Solutions Group website.
Pamela Hupp pleads guilty to the murder of Louis Gumpenberger
admitted in June that prosecutors here had enough evidence to convict her of fatally shooting a mentally disabled man in 2016 in what they say was her attempt to divert a reinvestigation of a 2011 murder. She was sentenced in August to life in prison. Pamela Hupp St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar lists elements of his first-degree murder case against Pamela Hupp to the media on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the St. Charles County government building. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Police officer Michael Langsdorf shot, killed while on duty
Pallbearers carry the casket of
, of the North County Police Cooperative, from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis following a funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019. Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Officer Michael Langsdorf
Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Investigator who worked on Greitens' criminal case indicted as part of perjury investigation
, 66, of Trussville, Ala., was indicted in June on six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Tisaby has been under investigation by a special prosecutor who is looking into allegations that he lied during a March 2018 deposition in the lead-up to Greitens’ criminal trial. William Don Tisaby
St. Louis Sheriff's deputies escort former FBI agent William Don Tisaby, center, as he leaves at the Civil Courts building for a first court appearance on Monday, June 17, 2019. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Charges filed in 1993 murder of Angie Housman, 9
61, was charged in June with first-degree murder for the death of 9-year-old Angie Housman in 1993. Earl Webster Cox,
Rachel Rice
8th grade football phenom recently featured in Sports Illustrated is shot to death in Venice
, an eighth grader at Mason-Clark Middle School, who was featured in Sports Illustrated as one of six young athletes who would rule the future of sports, was shot to death at a party in May. Jaylon McKenzie
Thomas Maravel, 14, stands outside the room where the body of his friend Jaylon McKenzie lays in an open casket before his funeral at the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies in Belleville on Saturday, May 18, 2019. "I've know him since 4th grade" said Thomas who is wearing a shirt with a picture of Jaylon on it. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Ladue officer charged with assault in 'reckless' shooting of shoplifting suspect at Schnucks
a Ladue police officer, was charged in May with second-degree assault after shooting an alleged shoplifting suspect outside a Schnucks store. Her attorney said she had meant to use her Taser but drew her gun instead. She resigned from the department. Julia Crews,
KMOX radio personality Harry Hamm charged with sex crimes, child porn possession
, a longtime KMOX-AM radio broadcaster and entertainment editor, was charged in April with child pornography possession and child sex abuse. Court documents say that Hamm had “deviate sexual intercourse” with a relative younger than 17. Harry Hamm
Harry Hamm at the 2014 St. Louis Theater Circle awards at COCA in University City Monday, March 17, 2014. Photo by Sid Hastings
Sid Hastings
Wife of Missouri KKK leader admits killing him, claims son didn't help with the murder
, of Leadwood, Mo., pleaded guilty in April to the 2017 murder of her husband, Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona. Malissa Ancona
Police officer's killer sentenced to life without parole
to life in prison without parole, plus 27 more years, for the 2016 shooting of St. Louis County officer Blake Snyder. Trenton Forster was sentenced in April
Elizabeth Snyder, wife of slain St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, and Dick Snyder, Blake Snyder's father, react to the sentencing of Trenton Forster in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Amazon driver shot in St. Charles by man accused of being angry over handicapped parking spot
, of St. Charles, was charged with assault in March after allegedly shooting an Amazon delivery driver in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot the driver had parked in outside a St. Charles Target store. Larry Thomlison
Man accused of wrapping dog in duct tape before throwing it out vehicle window in Jefferson County
, 39, of Barnhart was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. Authorities say Garcia wrapped electrical and duct tape around the dog’s mouth and legs before dumping it. Paul Garcia
Jimmy enjoys some wet food at dinner time on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, while Emma Haefner holds his dish at the Ivan Animal Hospital in House Springs, Mo. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Kidnapper kills innocent motorist from North County in bi-state chase before dying in Illinois shootout
shot and kidnapped his girlfriend in Jefferson City, Mo., on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, then led police on a chase into Illinois, where he killed an innocent motorist before dying in a shootout with police. Leslie K. Austin
Priest found hiding in bushes outside St. Louis County woman's home charged with stalking, police say
, a teacher and priest at St. Louis Priory School, was charged Feb. 4, 2019 with stalking and resisting arrest. Police said he was found hiding in the bushes outside a female co-worker's home. Michael McCusker
Officers charged in shooting at St. Louis bar; police had wanted charges against victim, prosecutor says
(left) and William Olsten are St. Louis police officers charged with assault after a shooting at a bar in St. Louis on April 27, 2018. The men were charged in January. The city prosecuting attorney charged the officers after the police department sought charges against the civilian they are accused of beating. Joseph Schmitt
St. Louis officers took turns firing revolver with 1 bullet at each other, charges in fatal shooting say
A police officer who shot and killed another officer was charged in January with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, both felonies.
, 29, is accused in the shooting of Officer Katlyn Alix, 24, while they were playing with a gun. Hendren was on duty at the time the shooting happened at his house while Alix was off duty. Officer Nathaniel R. Hendren
Suspended St. Louis Police officer Nathaniel Hendren (left) walks out of court in St. Louis with his lawyer Talmage Newton IV after pleading innocent on Monday, April 29, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson