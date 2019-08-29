Subscribe for 99¢
ST. LOUIS — Two women were shot and killed around midday Thursday in the 4100 block of Michigan Avenue, police said.

A witness approached a police officer on patrol at about 11:58 a.m. to report hearing shots fired in the area, Deputy Chief Ronnie Robinson said.

Police found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman was dead on the scene. The other woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Police have a possible suspect in custody, Robinson said. The man was taken into custody after a short foot chase. 

Robinson said the crime scene was an "inside scene." Police were gathering evidence inside a two-story brick residential building. Blood was pooled near the front porch step. 

Robinson said they didn't believe anyone else had been inside the home at the time. 

"Right now our city is in a crisis relative to violent crime, and we're doing all we can to combat it," Robinson said. "What is helping us that is that the citizens are now responding due to the nature of the crimes and the violence ... we need those tips to keep coming in to help us. Just like with this case, it was a citizen that notified an officer as quickly as he could that there had been gunfire at this location."

