Two women killed in wrong-way crash on I-55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two women, including one who was a wrong-way driver, were killed Tuesday night on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the women collided head-on about 8:30 p.m. on northbound I-55 near Highway 141.

The women's names hadn't been released, as of late Wednesday morning, while investigators work to notify their relatives, said patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

Thompson said the wrong-way driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes. She hit a northbound vehicle head-on, just north of Highway 141.

No other passengers or vehicles were involved, Thompson said.

Check back for updates.

