Two women killed outside home on rural road in Madison County. 'We are shocked,' says neighbor

MADISON COUNTY — Police on Saturday morning found two women dead outside a home near Collinsville, and arrested a suspect that afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to a disturbance in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road, a rural street lined with soccer fields and farms just north of the intersection of interstates 55 and 255.

There, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and Collinsville Police officers found the bodies of two women, and said both appeared to be victims of a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Later Saturday, authorities identified a suspect, and found and arrested the person several miles north of Madison County.

Late Saturday, a ranch home, warehouse and two barns at 1075 McDonough were still cordoned off.

Neighbors were puzzled. They said the street is quiet, home to horseradish and corn fields, deer and coyotes.

"We are shocked," said next-door neighbor Ben Sharp, 55. He said his grandkids were at the house that day.

Renee Crouch said she knows the home's owner, a man in his 30s who is nice and works hard.

Officers, still at the house well after dark, declined to comment. But the sheriff's office said it aimed to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon.

