Two women killed outside home on rural road in Madison County

1075 McDonough Lake Road

Police roped off a house at 1075 McDonough Lake Road . Photo via Google Maps

 David Hunn

MADISON COUNTY — Police on Saturday morning found two women dead outside a home near Collinsville, and arrested a suspect that afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to a disturbance in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road, a rural street lined with soccer fields and farms just north of the intersection of interstates 55 and 255.

There, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and Collinsville Police officers found the bodies of two women, and said both appeared to be victims of a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Later Saturday, authorities identified a suspect, and found and arrested the person several miles north of Madison County.

Late Saturday, a brick home and set of barns or warehouses at 1075 McDonough were still cordoned off. 

Officers there said they could not release more information, but that the sheriff's office aimed to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon.

