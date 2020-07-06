You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two women shot at Spanish Lake apartment complex
0 comments

Two women shot at Spanish Lake apartment complex

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two women were shot Monday morning at an apartment complex in the Spanish Lake area, police said.

The women, whom police said were both about 27 years old, were shot by another woman shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of James Patrick Lane, authorities said. Three women were in a parking lot of the apartment complex when the suspect pointed a gun at the group and opened fire. The suspect hit two of them before running off, police said.

The victims' conditions were not available but police said they were hospitalized "for life-saving treatment."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports