Two women shot at Spanish Lake apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two women were shot Monday morning at an apartment complex in the Spanish Lake area, police said.
The women, whom police said were both about 27 years old, were shot by another woman shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of James Patrick Lane, authorities said. Three women were in a parking lot of the apartment complex when the suspect pointed a gun at the group and opened fire. The suspect hit two of them before running off, police said.
The victims' conditions were not available but police said they were hospitalized "for life-saving treatment."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
