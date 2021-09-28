Two women shot in St. Louis as children walk to school bus stop

ST. LOUIS — Two women were injured Tuesday morning in a shooting that happened while children were walking to school.

Shots were fired in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, in The Gate District neighborhood of St. Louis. Police said they got a call shortly before 8 a.m.

Officers found one woman shot in the leg. They later learned that another woman had been dropped off at a hospital after being shot.

Residents told the Post-Dispatch they heard four to six shots and that kids were walking to a school bus stop when the shooting happened. No children were hurt. It wasn't clear how close the children were to any gunshots.

Police did not immediately have information about the women's medical conditions or provide their ages, other than to say they were adults. Police did not say if they had any suspects.

A police department spokeswoman, Officer Michelle Woodling, said more information should be released later Tuesday.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

