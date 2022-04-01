Two wounded, including juvenile, in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was among two people wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting in north St. Louis, police said.

The age of the male juvenile was not immediately available, but added to a grim tally of shootings involving young people in St. Louis recently. In March alone, there have been three fatal shootings involving children 16 or younger, and other incidents in which youths were wounded.

In Friday's shooting, police were working to determine the exact location, as several incidents were reported in the area within a short period of time.

The scene was listed at 21st and Ferry streets, but police said unspecified incidents at 4200 North 21st Street, Prairie and West Florissant avenues and Ferry and North Florissant Avenue were also related.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. A man in his 20s suffered a graze wound and the juvenile was struck in the leg. Both were conscious, police said.

No other details were available on Friday afternoon's incident.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old died after being accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother with a gun they were playing with inside a north St. Louis home.

In the overnight hours on March 25, a 12-year-old girl and her 14-year-old male cousin died when the girl fired a gun at him before shooting herself. The family said they believe it was an accidental shooting.

And on March 11, a 16-year-old was shot dead late at night in the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.