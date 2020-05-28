Two-year-old St. Louis kidnapping victim found after car accident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 2-year-old child kidnapped from St. Louis was found Wednesday by a sheriff’s deputy who was flagged down about an auto accident in Franklin County, authorities said.

The deputy was on his way to work at the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office about 7 a.m. when he was alerted by a motorist on Highway H to the single-car accident. The 2-year-old and a woman were in the car and authorities said the male driver "was no longer on the scene." No further details have been released about the man.

The woman told the deputy that she didn’t know the name of the child with her, and claimed that she was surprised to find the child in the car when she woke up from a sleep.

The deputy learned from the Missouri State Highway Patrol that the 2-year-old was a kidnapping victim from St. Louis. No other details were provided about the child.

It wasn't clear Thursday if the woman was being held as a suspect in the kidnapping.

Messages left with the highway patrol and authorities in St. Louis and Franklin County were not immediately returned.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.