Two youths shot in Grand Center

Updated at 12:45 p.m. Sunday with more details.

ST. LOUIS — Two young people were shot in the Grand Center neighborhood Saturday afternoon, St. Louis police said.

While two people were riding scooters in the 1200 block of Blumeyer, they heard gunshots and realized one of them, a 17-year-old male, had been shot.

The second victim, an 18-year-old male, was with someone else when he saw armed men walking around; they went inside, officers said. After they closed the door, the suspects began shooting into the home and one of the two was shot. That victim shot back at the attackers, he told police.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. He was in the 1200 block of Blumeyer Street. The other victim was shot in the left leg; police found him near the corner of Josephine Baker Street and Bell Avenue, about two blocks away.

Police said Sunday afternoon that the two were hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident happened a little before 2 p.m.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.