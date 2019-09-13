Updated at 1:38 p.m.
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union agreed to temporary contract extensions with Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday as it grappled with a federal corruption probe that has implicated its president.
But a Saturday midnight deadline for the UAW to agree on a new four-year labor contract with General Motors currently remains in place, a union spokesman said. Union workers make GM pickup trucks in Wentzville.
UAW President Gary Jones and his predecessor are unnamed officials listed in a federal criminal complaint detailing alleged corruption and embezzlement by union leaders, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The complaint was released on Thursday, just two days before the UAW's contracts with Detroit's automakers GM, Ford and FCA expire on Saturday, raising questions about the status of ongoing contract talks.
The complaint detailed charges against Vance Pearson, Jones' former second in command and successor as head of the Hazelwood-based Region 5. Pearson lives in St. Charles.
It also referred frequently to several unnamed figures, in particular "Official A," who is Jones and "Official B," his predecessor Dennis Williams, the source said.
The union had targeted GM, the largest U.S. automaker, as the one it wanted to conclude contract talks with and set a pattern for subsequent agreements with Ford and Fiat Chrysler
This year's talks were widely expected to be contentious, focusing on thorny issues like health care costs and profit-sharing at a time when U.S. new vehicle sales are declining.
But according to sources briefed on the matter, the searing complaint throws into question whether talks will continue between GM and the UAW ahead of the Saturday deadline.
Two people briefed on the matter say GM may ask for a temporary extension of the contract and could pursue other options including seeking assistance from a third party.
It was not clear if the talks with GM will continue with the current UAW president under investigation.
In a statement, Ford said it agreed with the union to extend the contract talks while the focus "remains on reaching a fair agreement with the UAW."
Rory Gamble, the official who oversees the UAW's relations with Ford, said a contract extension was "not unusual and commonly occurs when another company has been identified as the lead."
The news concerning the identities of the union officials in the federal complaint was originally reported by the Detroit News.
Neither Jones nor Williams have been charged with any wrongdoing.
The UAW did not make any comment on the report implicating Jones and Williams.
The union had hoped to put the growing federal probe behind it by electing Jones, a former regional director for the union, as president in 2018. However, Thursday's arrest implicated the second in command in the region Jones ran.
Jones, who’s from O’Fallon, Missouri, was chosen as he seemed far removed from the scandal.
But two weeks ago, the FBI raided Jones's home, a union retreat and multiple other locations, including the offices of Region 5, as part of the corruption probe.
The federal complaint filed on Thursday said government agents had seized $30,000 in cash from the residence of Official A.
An attorney for Jones could not be reached for comment on Friday.
But the union said on Thursday after the complaint was filed that it believed the government had "misconstrued" facts.