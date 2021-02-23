 Skip to main content
Uber driver asked to masturbate in front of St. Louis passenger, charges say
Uber driver asked to masturbate in front of St. Louis passenger, charges say

ST. LOUIS — An Uber driver was charged Tuesday with trying to engage in sexual contact with a woman he picked up in downtown St. Louis.

Will James, 44, of the 1200 block of Grieffield Place in Pagedale, was charged in St. Louis Circuit Court with a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct.

A woman reported to police Sunday that James picked her up from a friend's home in the 1600 block of Pine Street, and while driving her home touched her leg and asked if he could masturbate in front of her.

She said no and quickly got out of the vehicle at her destination, charges say.

A judge denied bail for James who did not yet have a lawyer.

It's not the first sex case involving ride-sharing companies in St. Louis.

Former Lyft driver Larry Ward, 55, of St. Peters, has pending charges in the alleged rape and kidnapping of a woman in downtown St. Louis in December 2019. The woman later spoke out about the attack and is suing Lyft for damages. Ward, whose trial is set for November, is on house arrest except for reporting to his day job at a warehouse.

