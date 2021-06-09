Undercover St. Louis police exchange gunfire with suspect in Fox Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One person was taken into custody Wednesday following an exchange of gunfire involving undercover police officers near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Russell Boulevard.
The undercover officers with the police department's Anti-Crime Task Force were involved in the gunfire around noontime in the Fox Park neighborhood of St. Louis.
No one was struck and no injuries were reported, police said in a statement.
A pursuit ensued and at least one person was apprehended near the intersection of Pine Street and Memorial Drive, near the Gateway Arch downtown.
It wasn't clear if the person taken into custody was the one who fired on the officers.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Nick Robertson
Metro News Intern
Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.