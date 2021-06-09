 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Undercover St. Louis police exchange gunfire with suspect in Fox Park neighborhood
0 comments

Undercover St. Louis police exchange gunfire with suspect in Fox Park neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}
Police chase shots fired

St. Louis police investigate the scene at Pine Street and Memorial Drive where a pursuit ended that started in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Russell Boulevard on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. At least one suspect was taken into custody. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

ST. LOUIS — One person was taken into custody Wednesday following an exchange of gunfire involving undercover police officers near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Russell Boulevard.

The undercover officers with the police department's Anti-Crime Task Force were involved in the gunfire around noontime in the Fox Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

No one was struck and no injuries were reported, police said in a statement.

A pursuit ensued and at least one person was apprehended near the intersection of Pine Street and Memorial Drive, near the Gateway Arch downtown.

It wasn't clear if the person taken into custody was the one who fired on the officers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The controversial history of the Veiled Prophet

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports