Union man killed in crash with utility pole

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 60-year-old Union man was killed Sunday morning when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a utility pole.
Michael Leroney was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup when his truck traveled over the center line and veered off of Old Highway 50, west of Judith Springs Road near Union, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The truck hit the utility pole and overturned about 8:30 a.m., according to the highway patrol.
Leroney was pronounced dead at the scene.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
