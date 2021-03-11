Union police shoot woman who refused to drop crossbow, authorities say

UNION, Mo. — An officer with the Union Police Department shot a 32-year-old woman early Thursday when she refused to drop the crossbow she pointed at the officer, authorities said.

Union police Capt. Richard A. Neace said the woman was taken to a hospital after the shooting. Her condition was not immediately available.

Reace and Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley said they didn't know if the woman's injuries were life-threatening. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Neace, the assistant police chief in Union, said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Rock Island Drive, just north of Highway 50.

Union officers went to Rock Island Drive when someone reported a suspicious woman with a weapon at 1:47 a.m. Thursday. Police were told the woman was threatening to "shoot the first person she sees," Neace said in a statement.

Wheetley said three officers were at the scene. The woman "displayed a crossbow at an officer," Neace said, and officers ordered her to drop it. She refused, police said, and one officer shot her.

Police did not say how many times she was shot or where on her body she was hit. Neace said police treated the woman for her injuries until paramedics arrived.