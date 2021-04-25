Union woman, 78, dies in car crash Saturday

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 78-year-old Union woman died in a single-car wreck Saturday that left two others with moderate injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Richard Tracy, 78, of Union, was driving a 2006 Ford Expedition on Highway Y at Browns Ford Road about 2:30 p.m. when he ran off the road on a curve, the patrol said. The vehicle rolled over multiple times, killing Donna Tracy.

Richard Tracy and a second passenger, Tammy Tracy, 58, also of Union, were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Donna Tracy was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.