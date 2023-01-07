University City business owner sentenced for pandemic, bank fraud

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge sentenced a University City business owner Friday to 30 months in prison and ordered to repay $650,000 that he reaped from bank and pandemic-related fraud.

Le Mell Harlston, 36, used the Social Security number assigned to a Kansas City area minor and a number that had not been assigned to anyone to apply for loans and lines of credit at credit unions and banks.

After Harlston’s indictment in January 2021 for fraudulently obtaining loans and lines of credit from banks and credit unions, investigators learned that he had applied for a series of Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans offered under the CARES Act. Those loans were intended to help business owners negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Harlston applied for EIDL funding for four companies registered to him in July 2020 but used another minor’s Social Security number on the application

Harlston, using his own Social Security number, also received multiple PPP loans in February 2021 after certifying that he was only applying for one loan. He applied for two PPP loans after being arraigned in federal court and lied when asked on the applications whether he was under indictment.

In all, Harlston caused a loss of $653,332, including $551,830 in CARES Act funds.

Harlston pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in August to five counts of bank fraud and nine counts of misuse of a Social Security number.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday by his attorney, Harlston was described as a family man and an entrepreneur, whose successful businesses included Phillies Cheesesteaks in University City. A Post-Dispatch review was included in the memo.

Gail S. Ennis, inspector general for the Social Security Administration, said in statement: “The sentence holds Mr. Harlston accountable for his criminal acts of misusing multiple Social Security numbers to defraud several financial institutions and creditors, as well as to fraudulently obtain CARES Act funds. My office will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect the integrity of Social Security numbers.”

U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming, also in a statement, said, “This case is one of almost four dozen pandemic fraud-related cases that are being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office. We are continuing to aggressively prosecute these cases. Anyone with information about pandemic fraud should call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or report via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.”

The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Klocke prosecuted the case. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Friday sentenced Harlston.