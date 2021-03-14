University City Council reverses 2016 decision on new police station

UNIVERSITY CITY — Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council have reversed a 2016 decision to construct a new police station.

Instead, the council will vote later this month to place a proposal on the November ballot, asking for voter approval to renovate the City Hall annex at 601 Trinity Avenue.

The police department has been operating out of temporary trailers adjacent to the building after leaks and mold forced it to vacate in 2016.

“At the time of this action, the council was unaware the annex could be renovated to address the needs of the police department,” City Manager Gregory Rose told the council on Monday. “A recent city space needs study has been completed and determined the annex can meet the needs of the police department. This is the most reasonable way to meet those needs.”

Council members Bwyane Smotherson and Stacy Clay disagreed with the vote to reverse course.

Smotherson said voters should decide whether to build new or renovate.

But Councilman Jeff Hales responded, “We were elected to represent our constituents. … I have gotten zero emails or calls from residents that say we need to put this issue to a vote.”