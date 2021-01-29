 Skip to main content
University City homeowner says they shot and killed a burglar in garage
UNIVERSITY CITY — Police said on Friday they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight after a homeowner says they shot and killed an intruder.

Police went to the 7500 block of Liberty Avenue shortly after midnight when a homeowner called them about a shooting. 

When they arrived they found a man dead in a detached garage. 

The homeowner told police he got into a fight with a burglar who refused to leave after the homeowner caught him in the garage.

During the struggle, the homeowner told police he fired his weapon at the man who then died, police say.

University City Police as well as the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting. 

