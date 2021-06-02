 Skip to main content
University City man charged in homicide at restaurant
UNIVERSITY CITY — A University City man was charged Tuesday with killing a man last week at a University City restaurant.

Tyson Blanks, 26, of the 6900 block of Etzel Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a man about 8:20 p.m. Friday at the China King restaurant at 7848 Olive Boulevard.

Blanks saw the man inside the restaurant, pointed a gun at him and shot him in the head, charges said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Charging documents said witnesses identified Blanks as the shooter and that Blanks fled to Illinois after the shooting.

University City police have yet to identify the victim and could not be reached for additional details. The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office also could not be reached.

A judge ordered Blanks held without bail. It was not clear if he was in custody Wednesday.

