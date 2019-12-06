RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A University City man accused of leaving his 4-year-old son in a hot car with a loaded gun at the St. Louis Galleria mall was charged Thursday with child endangerment.
Bryan Nelson, 21, left the boy in the car Sept. 17 when the temperature outside was at least 85 degrees, court records said. The boy was inside the hot car at least 20 minutes with a gun that was loaded and unsecured, according to a probable cause statement by Richmond Heights police officer Adam Shook.
After someone called police about the boy, Shook came to the parking lot and broke the driver's side window.
"The boy seemed to be in distress," Richmond Heights Police Maj. Craig Mueller said.
Police did not have details Friday about the boy's medical condition.
Nelson lives in the 1100 block of Ursula Avenue in University City. Neither Nelson nor his relatives could be reached Friday. He wasn't in custody Friday.
St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nelson with two counts of child endangerment: one for leaving the boy near a loaded gun, and one for leaving the child in the hot car. Child endangerment is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Court records didn't say how hot the car's interior was. But at 80 degrees parked in the sun, the average temperature inside a car is 19 degrees higher than the outside air temperature after 10 minutes, Jan Null, a meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services, previously told the Post-Dispatch. After another 10 minutes, it goes up 10 more degrees.
Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.