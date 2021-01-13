 Skip to main content
University City man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
ST. LOUIS — A University City man is charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that happened last summer. 

Police say Terrell Harmon, 30, was driving a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at least 100 mph on Natural Bridge Avenue, near Clarence Avenue, when he collided with a woman's 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

The woman, Tierra Johnson, died at a hospital. 

Police say video shows Harmon's car weaving in and out of traffic before the crash and that he may have been racing another car.

Harmon was at-large Wednesday, according to court documents. 

