University City man dressed as the Joker villain livestreamed threats to kill people, charges say

UNIVERSITY CITY — A University City man dressed as the Batman villain the Joker livestreamed himself this week as he threatened to bomb and kill people along the Delmar Loop, prosecutors said.

Jeremy J. Garnier, 48, of the 8800 block of Delmar Boulevard, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat, a felony.

According to charges, Garnier about 8:15 p.m. Monday was dressed as the Joker, complete with makeup, at the Blueberry Hill bar/restaurant on Delmar where he was reported to have made threats. Someone reported to police that Garnier was making threats using his Facebook Live app.

Police responded to the scene in response to a call for an active shooter, charges said.

A nearly hour-long livestream posted to the Facebook account for a Jeremy Joseph Garnier shows a man dressed as the Joker talking to the camera in a bedroom where he is putting on a costume. He's later seen driving in his car, smoking a pipe and going to the St. Louis Galleria, where he's stopped by security and asked to leave. The video then shows him driving to the Delmar Loop, at times talking about ending the country's opioid epidemic.