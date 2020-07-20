University City man found fatally shot in building in St. Louis

UPDATED at 6 a.m. Tuesday with victim from University City

ST. LOUIS — A University City man was fatally shot early Monday in the 5400 block of Delmar Boulevard, authorities said.

Martisse Weathersby, 36, of the 700 block of Westgate Avenue in University City, was found inside a building on Delmar at about 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Police say Weathersby had been shot multiple times.

That stretch of Delmar Boulevard is the dividing line between the DeBaliviere Place and the Visitation Park neighborhoods.

St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said the homicide on Delmar was the 135th homicide of the year. This time last year, there were 105 homicides.