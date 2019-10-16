ST. LOUIS — A University City man charged last year in a deadly shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Jimmie Duncan, 31, of the 1200 block of Backer Street in University City, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, unlawful gun possession and armed criminal action. Prosecutors had charged him with manslaughter as an alternative to second-degree murder.
Circuit Judge David Mason sentenced Duncan in the Oct. 8, 2018, shooting death of Robert Lamont Lee, 25, in the 1400 block of Belt Avenue. Charges said Lee was shot after trying to get into Duncan's vehicle.