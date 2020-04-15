University City man killed cousin in dispute over car, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A University City man fatally shot his cousin in a dispute over a car, charges say.

Tyric A. Costello was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Jeremiah Williams, shortly before 1 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Enright Avenue.

Costello, 27, of the 6800 block of Plymouth Avenue, fatally shot Williams after a confrontation over a car Williams recently obtained but that Costello owned, charges say. After firing a 9mm pistol in the air, Costello shot Williams in the lower torso, causing his death. Williams, 28, of the 3100 block of Osage Street in St. Louis, died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Costello fled the shooting but later turned himself at St. Louis police headquarters, admitted he shot Williams and took detectives to where he hid the gun near the shooting scene, charges say.

Bail information for Costello was not available Wednesday.

The scene on Enright was north of Delmar Boulevard in the city's Visitation Park neighborhood. Crime in the Visitation Park neighborhood is down about 6% over the same six-month period a year ago.

