University City man receives life without parole in 2019 homicide

CLAYTON — A University City man convicted in October of murdering a man outside a St. Louis County apartment was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Thomas Clement, 33, received the mandatory prison term Friday from Circuit Judge John Borbonus.

A St. Louis County jury in October found him guilty of murdering 31-year-old Larry "Peanut" Neal Jr. in July 2019. Neal was fatally shot when he arrived home at the Paddock Village Apartments drunk from a pool party.

Neal, who was not armed, stumbled over a barbecue grill on a landing outside Clement's second-floor apartment in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive. Clement came out of the apartment and fired at least 10 shots at Neal, killing him.

Clement claimed he was defending himself and trying to protect his family from a would-be intruder.

His lawyer, Robert Taaffe, said Friday the case was a "tough one" because he believed the jury should have been given instructions about one's right to defend property, otherwise known as the Castle Doctrine.

"Hopefully the appellate courts undo this conviction," Taaffe said.

