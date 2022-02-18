 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University City man receives life without parole in 2019 homicide

St. Louis County courthouse

The St. Louis County courthouse in Clayton, Missouri, on April 23, 2021. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

 Joel Currier

CLAYTON — A University City man convicted in October of murdering a man outside a St. Louis County apartment was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Thomas Clement, 33, received the mandatory prison term Friday from Circuit Judge John Borbonus.

Thomas Clement

Thomas Clement, charged with murder after a man tripped over a barbecue and bumped an apartment door, according to court documents.

A St. Louis County jury in October found him guilty of murdering 31-year-old Larry "Peanut" Neal Jr. in July 2019. Neal was fatally shot when he arrived home at the Paddock Village Apartments drunk from a pool party.

Neal, who was not armed, stumbled over a barbecue grill on a landing outside Clement's second-floor apartment in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive. Clement came out of the apartment and fired at least 10 shots at Neal, killing him.

Clement claimed he was defending himself and trying to protect his family from a would-be intruder.

His lawyer, Robert Taaffe, said Friday the case was a "tough one" because he believed the jury should have been given instructions about one's right to defend property, otherwise known as the Castle Doctrine.

"Hopefully the appellate courts undo this conviction," Taaffe said.

Neal

Larry Neal Jr., 31, was shot and killed when he tripped over a barbecue and fell into a doorway in St. Louis County on July 7. Photo courtesy of Glennda Lyles
