ST. LOUIS — A University City man who defrauded Missouri Medicaid out of more than $1.2 million and fraudulently received $135,000 in pandemic aid was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison.

Authorities said Deandre D. Horne falsely claimed over a four-year period that he provided home health care services and used fake visitor information to cover it up. On some occasions, he was vacationing in Paris, Chile, Japan, Brussels, Punta Cana, Portugal and Jamaica when he claimed to be on the job in Missouri, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In addition, Horne received a $135,707 loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic by inflating the number of employees who worked for his business, Budget Towing & Recovery LLC.

Horne pleaded guilty in February to one count of health care fraud and one count of wire fraud. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to repay $1,474,388.

"This individual took valuable resources away from their intended recipients during a time when many Americans were hurting and needed that support," said Curt L. Muller, the special agent in charge at the Department of Health and Human Services, in a news release.