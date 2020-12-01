University City OKs body cameras for police officers

UNIVERSITY CITY — Police officers in University City will become the latest in the region to be outfitted with body cameras.
Eighty cameras have been purchased for officers who will begin wearing them in January 2022, officials said.
The purpose of the cameras is to ensure police accountability and the confidence of residents in their police force, the newsletter said.
"Body cameras can improve citizens' confidence in the police profession, enhance our ability to capture and convict violators, record inappropriate police behavior, provide officer safety, and provide valuable data in our efforts to ensure security for our citizens," police Chief Larry Hampton Jr. said in a statement.
The cameras are designed to connect to the department's 22 dashboard cameras in patrol vehicles. The body cameras activate when a patrol vehicle's sirens are turned on, or can be activated by officers. The department's policies and procedures dictate that cameras are switched on when officers interact with the public, police Capt. Fredrick Lemons II said in an email.
The cameras were purchased from WatchGuard Inc. for $250,000, a cost that includes installation, data storage and warranty.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department began distributing body cameras to its officers on Monday. Approximately 100 cameras were distributed to officers manning marked police vehicles and more cameras will be distributed "as the necessary equipment accessories become available," Sgt. Keith Barrett said.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said the rest of the 800 body cameras will be distributed to officers as their uniforms are modified to accomodate them.
St. Louis County police have 700 body cameras and 350 in-car cameras.
The St. Charles County Police Department is "currently exploring the feasibility" of body cameras and will be sending requests for proposals to contractors in the coming months, department spokeswoman Val Joyner said.
