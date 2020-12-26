 Skip to main content
University City police say deaths of 2 men caused by murder, suicide
UNIVERSITY CITY — Two men found shot to death Thursday afternoon in the 6500 block of Crest died in a murder suicide, police said.

The dead men were identified as Dorsey Brown, 65, of University City, and Ronald Ergene, 63, of University City, according to a press release from police.

Detectives said their investigation indicated that Ergene killed Brown and then killed himself. The shootings occurred about 3:30 p.m., police said.

The Post-Dispatch homicide map shows one previous homicide in University City in 2020, involving a woman's death on March 14.

Crime reports appear to be down in University City this year, according to the Post-Dispatch crime tracker, however the city is behind on submitting reports on crime to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-721-2211, Ext. 8010, or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

