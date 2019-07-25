Subscribe for 99¢
Angel Wells

Angel Wells, 14, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. on July 25, 2019 in the 1000 block of Wild Cherry Drive. Photos courtesy of the University City Police Department

UNIVERSITY CITY • Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was missing Thursday afternoon after threatening to harm herself. 

Angel Wells has been missing since 3:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wild Cherry Drive. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and  140 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue Adidas shorts and black Nike flip flops.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, extension 8010 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.