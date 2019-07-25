UNIVERSITY CITY • Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was missing Thursday afternoon after threatening to harm herself.
Angel Wells has been missing since 3:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wild Cherry Drive. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue Adidas shorts and black Nike flip flops.
Police are encouraging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, extension 8010 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.